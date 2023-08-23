Samsung India on Wednesday said that it has sold 1.50 lakh units of its recently-launched Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphones and generated a revenue of around ₹1,500 crore through pre-bookings which opened on July 27 and closed on August 17. These are the fifth generation of foldable devices in India.

“The pre-bookings for ‘Made in India’ Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 in India are 1.5x of the previous generation of foldables, indicating strong demand and growing preferences for our category-defining foldable smartphones. We are seeing a lot of consumers below the age of 35 years are the ones who are adopting to the Flip much more, while as in Fold, the age group is between 25 and 45 years old,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told businessline.

He said the company was confident that the robust demand for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 among India’s tech-savvy consumers will help consolidate its leadership in India.

Pullan said that Samsung has also seen strong demand for both the smartphones from tier-1 and 2 cities, witnessing 1.4x growth versus last year. Interestingly, demand in tier-3 and 4 towns has also grown at the same pace, indicating that foldables are becoming mainstream in India.

“Many non-Galaxy (Samsung) consumers are also coming into Galaxy now. We are recruiting a lot of consumers into the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem from the premium to the Flip segment. Another interesting aspect is that we are seeing the growth equally high in smaller towns as well (apart from Metros) like Vapi (Gujarat), Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh), Kottayam (Kerala), Vellur (Tamil Nadu) and Udaipur (Rajasthan) to name a few,” he said.

To make the smartphones affordable, the company has provided 24 months EMI scheme — ₹6,459 for the Fold5 and ₹4,167 for the Flip5 — for the first time (for 24 months) so that consumers from small towns do not hesitate to upgrade or even exchange.

To make foldables mainstream, Samsung also increased its distribution footprint, ensuring Flip5 and Fold5 are available across 10,000 stores in India, up from 6,000 stores through which the previous generation of foldables were sold, Pullan added.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 (256 GB) is available for a net effective price of ₹85,999, while Galaxy Z Fold5 (256 GB) is available at ₹1,38,999 for a limited period in India.