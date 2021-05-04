Companies

Samsung, Mondelez make contribution for Covid relief efforts in India

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 04, 2021

Samsung to donate $5 million and Mondelez $2 million

Consumer durables major Samsung on Tuesday said it has pledged $5 million (₹37 crore) as its contribution to India’s fight against the current surge of Covid-19. This will include donations to central and state governments and provide essential medical equipment to hospitals.

“Samsung will donate $3 million to the Centre as well as to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In addition, to help the healthcare system that has been stretched over the last few weeks, Samsung will provide $ 2 million worth of medical supplies, including 100 oxygen concentrators, 3,000 oxygen cylinders, and one million LDS syringes. These will be offered to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, chocolate major Mondelez International also announced a contribution of $2 million as part of the company’s Covid-19 relief efforts to aid in the purchase of medical supplies and other critical equipment to the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.

In a statement, Deepak Iyer, Managing Director, Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd, said, “In the last one year, we have seen our country coming together to fight this unprecedented challenge. We are deeply concerned about the latest wave of Covid sweeping across the country and want to lend our support in this fight. We hope our contribution will support with the access to medical supplies and infrastructure that is much needed to save lives.”

In addition, the company will continue its efforts to distribute its products to impacted communities across India during this difficult time, the statement added.

Published on May 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Samsung
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.