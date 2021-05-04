Samsung, Mondelez make contribution for Covid relief efforts in India

Consumer durables major Samsung on Tuesday said it has pledged $5 million (₹37 crore) as its contribution to India’s fight against the current surge of Covid-19. This will include donations to central and state governments and provide essential medical equipment to hospitals.

“Samsung will donate $3 million to the Centre as well as to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In addition, to help the healthcare system that has been stretched over the last few weeks, Samsung will provide $ 2 million worth of medical supplies, including 100 oxygen concentrators, 3,000 oxygen cylinders, and one million LDS syringes. These will be offered to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, chocolate major Mondelez International also announced a contribution of $2 million as part of the company’s Covid-19 relief efforts to aid in the purchase of medical supplies and other critical equipment to the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.

In a statement, Deepak Iyer, Managing Director, Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd, said, “In the last one year, we have seen our country coming together to fight this unprecedented challenge. We are deeply concerned about the latest wave of Covid sweeping across the country and want to lend our support in this fight. We hope our contribution will support with the access to medical supplies and infrastructure that is much needed to save lives.”

In addition, the company will continue its efforts to distribute its products to impacted communities across India during this difficult time, the statement added.