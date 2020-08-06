Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Samsung opened the pre-bookings for its flagship Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G in India on Thursday.

Users can pre-book the Galaxy Note20, priced at ₹77,999, and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, priced at ₹104,999, from Samsung.com and leading retail stores.

The South Korean giant launched its flagship phones at its Samsung Unpacked 2020 event on Wednesday.

The standard Note 20 comes with a 6.7-inch display, while the Note20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch display, both with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Note20 has a reinforced polycarbonate back. The Note 20 Ultra is made of glass.

Both come with Samsung’s flagship-level 7nm processor option. The phones will charge more than 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes, the brand said.

These devices are available in different ‘Mystic’ branded colours including copper, black, white and grey.

The S Pen comes with multiple features, including five new Anywhere Actions.

Offers on pre-bookings

Customers who pre-book the standard Note 20 will be eligible for benefits worth ₹7,000, while those pre-booking Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will get benefits worth ₹10,000, Samsung said.

“These benefits can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others,” it said.

Customers with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards will be eligible for cashback up to ₹6,000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20 and up to ₹9,000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.

Existing Galaxy users will be eligible for an upgrade offer to get an additional discount of ₹5,000, in lieu of their current Galaxy smartphone, it said.