Samsung rejigs top-level roles

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
Ahead of the New Year, Samsung has decided to do a top-level organisational restructuring in India in a bid to ensure synergies among its various businesses in the country. It has also created three new teams for operational synergies.
The South Korean consumer appliances major said it has appointed CH Choi as the new division leader for the Consumer Electronics business, while Jinsock Lee will be the division leader for the Network business. Meanwhile, Jongbum Park will continue to be the division leader for the mobile business.
Mohandeep Singh will be the new Head, Sales, Marketing & Operations for the consumer electronics business, while Raju Pullan will be the new Head, Sales & Retail for the mobile business. Aditya Babbar will lead Product Marketing for the mobile business.
“These changes will help Samsung to continue to serve our consumers and partners in India as we have done in the past 25 years and achieve our vision of Powering Digital India,” the company said.
“Three new teams are being created to improve operational synergies and consumer experiences," the company added.
Dipesh Shah, Managing Director of Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore, will also head the newly created India Customer Experience (ICX) and Business Strategy team to create multiple device experience for Indian consumers. Meanwhile, Sumit Walia will lead the new Direct-To-Customer team besides the Corporate Marketing team.
A new Enterprise Business team will be headed by Akash Saxenaa, the statement added.
Meanwhile, Asim Warsi will be pursuing a different professional path and in that he will continue to be engaged with Samsung India,it added.
