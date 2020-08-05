Samsung set to launch Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung will launch its Galaxy Note 20 series today at the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event.

The South Korean giant is likely to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at the launch event. Alongside Note, it is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 series, its foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3.

All eyes will be on Note 20 and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the South Korean giant’s 5G foldable smartphone.

Features

Samsung has teased a few specs ad features of the phone on social media. An AT&T promotional video leaked online by South American tech blogger Karlos Peru teases a majority of specs and features for the much-anticipated phones, the Verge reported.

According to the video, both the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are likely to have variants that support 5G.

The phones will have options between the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and Exynos 990 SoC processor. The standard version will have a 6.7-inch display, while the Note 20 Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that can clock up to 120 Hz refresh rate.

It also shows the new S Pen, which will have a Microsoft Office stylus integration for Word and PowerPoint.

The phones are also likely to have 8K video capabilities. The primary camera will be a 64 MP camera with 30x Space Zoom on the Note 20. The Note 20 Ultra will have a 108 MP primary camera with 50x zoom.

As for the battery, the Note 20 will have a 4,300mAh battery while the Ultra will have a 4,500mAh battery as per reports.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is rumoured to be priced somewhere around ₹84,000, while the 5G variant’s pricing could start at ₹92,800. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is likely to be priced at around ₹1,14,900. The 5G variant of the phone will be priced somewhere around ₹1,19,400, according to Tipster Ishan Agarwal’s post on Twitter, Gadgets 360 reported.

Sales in India

According to 91Mobiles, the phones could go on sale in India as soon as August 28.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2020, will be live-streamed starting at 10 am EST (7:30 pm IST) today. Viewers can access the live-stream through Samsung’s official website, its YouTube channel and social media handles.