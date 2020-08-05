Samsung set to launch Galaxy Note 20 series

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Samsung will launch its Galaxy Note 20 series today at the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event.
The South Korean giant is likely to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at the launch event. Alongside Note, it is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 series, its foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3.
All eyes will be on Note 20 and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the South Korean giant’s 5G foldable smartphone.
Samsung has teased a few specs ad features of the phone on social media. An AT&T promotional video leaked online by South American tech blogger Karlos Peru teases a majority of specs and features for the much-anticipated phones, the Verge reported.
According to the video, both the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are likely to have variants that support 5G.
The phones will have options between the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and Exynos 990 SoC processor. The standard version will have a 6.7-inch display, while the Note 20 Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that can clock up to 120 Hz refresh rate.
It also shows the new S Pen, which will have a Microsoft Office stylus integration for Word and PowerPoint.
The phones are also likely to have 8K video capabilities. The primary camera will be a 64 MP camera with 30x Space Zoom on the Note 20. The Note 20 Ultra will have a 108 MP primary camera with 50x zoom.
As for the battery, the Note 20 will have a 4,300mAh battery while the Ultra will have a 4,500mAh battery as per reports.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is rumoured to be priced somewhere around ₹84,000, while the 5G variant’s pricing could start at ₹92,800. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is likely to be priced at around ₹1,14,900. The 5G variant of the phone will be priced somewhere around ₹1,19,400, according to Tipster Ishan Agarwal’s post on Twitter, Gadgets 360 reported.
According to 91Mobiles, the phones could go on sale in India as soon as August 28.
The Galaxy Unpacked 2020, will be live-streamed starting at 10 am EST (7:30 pm IST) today. Viewers can access the live-stream through Samsung’s official website, its YouTube channel and social media handles.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
₹1041 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100010551075 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...