Samsung India on Monday said it had signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the workmen committee of its Chennai factory. Both parties agreed to collaborate to make the Chennai factory a great place to work. However, sources among the striking workmen said the agreement was signed with those working inside the company and not with those involved in the strike, which has been ongoing for almost a month.

“We will engage with workmen directly to address the difficulties faced by them. We will also work with them for the development of the community in Chennai as a responsible company,” said a statement from the company.

“We are cognizant of the Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to end the illegal strike and are thankful to the authorities for their constant support. We reiterate that we comply with all laws and regulations of the country,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the strike seeking wage increase and the right to form a union continues, said a worker.