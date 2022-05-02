San Francisco-based Rise Capital enters India, to invest in early-stage start-ups

Founded by Nazar Yasin, Rise Capital will be investing in India through its global fund III.

San Francisco-based Rise Capital has announced its entry into the Indian start-up ecosystem. Founded by Nazar Yasin (Ex-Tiger Global and Goldman Sachs), Rise Capital will be investing in India through its global fund III.

As the firm continues to build its operations in India, it will be looking to invest in early stage start-ups and will back the potential winners in the follow on rounds.

The fund has hired Anuj Mehta as its first investment team member for the development and implementation of Rise Capital’s India investment strategy.

“Rise Capital believes that India's growth story is still in its early innings and has the potential to experience significant further growth in the coming years. The VC fund believes that tech start-ups in India will create well over $1 trillion in m-cap by 2030,” the firm said in a statement.

Nazar Yasin, Managing Partner, Rise Capital, said, “We are quite bullish on the Indian venture space and remain committed as we are a long term player. Our ability to spot high potential start-ups as demonstrated in other emerging regions gives us the confidence to deploy a significant part of our global fund in India.”

“We will continue to focus on a digital disruption thesis, which we believe is still quite early across most sectors in India,” he added.

Rise Capital is aiming at collaborating with domestic investors and help founders scale up

“We believe that India is poised to further mature and create a bigger impact at a global scale. With more international investors like us coming in, it will be an important part of this evolution. We are confident of replicating our success from other emerging markets here in India,” said Yasin.