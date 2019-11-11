Sandbox Startups signs MoU with educational institutes to identify student entrepreneurs

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
Sandbox Startups, an initiative of Hubballi-based Deshpande Foundation, has signed MoU with University of Agricultural Science Dharwad (UAS-D), Indian Institute of Information Technology, Dharwad (IIIT-D), Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Engineering and Technology, Dharwad (SDMCET, Dharwad), Karnataka Law Society’s Vishwanathrao Deshpande Institute of Technology, Haliyal (KLS VDIT, Haliyal).
The MOU’s purpose is to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among students and student entrepreneurs in North Karnataka.
Sandbox plans to utilise the talent in the region through its Yuva Entrepreneurship program and incubation program.
“Yuva Entrepreneurship is a unique program, where student communities are trained to build their entrepreneurial mind set by creating their ideas into product. We nurture students to internalize and personalize their struggle and come out with their genuine product,” said a senior Sandbox Startups offiical.
“Through such processes of involvement and guidance, Yuva Entrepreneurship Program also aims to enable students the tactics of building a product and help them to get that product in the market and make them stand head held high as an Entrepreneur,” he added.
Sandbox Startups which runs the incubator in Hubballi offers access to a rural and semi-urban customer base, cost-effective talent and mentors who can nurture start-ups.
The company has backing of expertise and support of 500 professionals of the Deshpande Foundation’s Hubballi sandbox, who are actively engaged in programs for skill development, agriculture, livelihoods and healthcare for these rural and semi-urban customers.
“With the assistance of these seasoned professionals the start-ups can refine business models designed to serve this important customer segment,” official said.
“If start-ups in Hubballi can serve villages and semi-urban areas in India, they can then expand their businesses to global markets to serve the 5 billion people at the base of the economic pyramid across the world,” he explained.
