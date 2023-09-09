Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, an integrated and diversified commodity producer, plans to enhance manganese ore production from 0.28 to 0.58 MTPA and iron ore output from 1.60 to 4.50 MTPA.

The company expects all further approvals by September quarter from respective authorities to ramp up production to the new maximum permissible limits. Once the production is ramped up, the company plans to focus on downstream operations. The BSE-listed company got listed on NSE recently.

SANDUR has commissioned hybrid renewable power plant of 42.9 MW through a SPV with Renew Power in June and will cater to the increasing energy requirement to expand Ferroalloys operations in FY24.

Bahirji Ajai Ghorpade, Managing Director, SMIORE said going forward, the company intends to get into hot metal production and downstream value-add products, with the aim of having the maximum possible integration in all business segments, which will position the company as a formidable force in the industry.

Expanding and enabling coke production is strategic to the company’s vision to augment its product portfolio while building internal capabilities to materialise the long-term goal of the Company to set up a steel plant, he added.

Energy conservation and adoption of cleaner energy have been core to the sustainable development framework of the company. Recently, the company has installed solar-based devices to replace a part of our total requirement of non-production electricity, he said.

On Friday, shares of the company, which opened at ₹1,570, closed down at ₹1,565 on NSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit