Sangeeta Prasad steps down as CEO of Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces today announced that Sangeeta Prasad has quit from her position as Managing Director and CEO. She has expressed her desire to pursue other interest but will continue to hold office till 30th June 2020.

Prasad joined the Mahindra Group in 2008, as COO of Mahindra World City Developers Ltd and was promoted as CEO in 2018 for the Integrated cities and industrial cluster business.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group shared his views on her contribution to the company. “Her leadership was propelled the Cities business and has helped chart the strategic way forward for residential segment. As a member of the Group Executive Board and the Co-chair of the group diversity Council she has helped drive Group-wide initiatives. I wish her the best in her new endeavours.”