Sanjay Kumar Jha assumes charge as CMD, Midhani

Sanjay Kumar Jha, Director (Production & Marketing) of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI), on Friday assumed charge as its Chairman & Managing Director in Hyderabad.

Jha served in Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for more than 27 years. In the field of Atomic Energy, he has been credited with several technological innovations like processing of nuclear materials of different grades such as “difficult to hot work” Alloy.

He has carried out Simulation and modelling of two dissimilar metals used for development of fusion technology. Jha has also developed Titanium half alloy and full alloy tube in different sizes for Light Combat Aircraft and PSLV applications. He has invented a process to develop unique properties in pressure tube; a life time component for nuclear power reactors.

Jha received recognition for his work at NFC from Department of Atomic Energy.