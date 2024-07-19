PwC India on Friday announced that Sanjeev Krishan, 53, has been re-elected for a second term as Chairperson of PwC in India, for a four-year period beginning on April 1, 2025.

As Chairperson, Krishan will continue to lead PwC in India, representing them externally and internally. He will also continue to serve on the PwC Global Strategy Council.

Accomplishments

Krishan, whose first term as Chairperson started on January 1, 2021, joined PwC in 1991 as an articled trainee.

He became a partner in 2006 and has successfully led the firm’s deals, transactions and private equity business, getting the firm to a pre-eminent position amongst Private Equity firms and their investee companies, family businesses and MNC clients over the years.

On his reappointment, Sanjeev Krishan said, “I am honoured to have been chosen for a second term to lead PwC in India. It is humbling to see the trust and confidence that our partners have placed in me. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our partners for their unwavering support in reaching where we are today. I look forward to working even more closely with each of them, our people and clients to collectively build on our 152-year-old legacy and become the chosen professional services firm of our times.”

The Indian economy, with its robust growth potential, is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the global economic landscape, he added.

“With ‘quality’ at the heart of all we do, the strength of our 28,000 workforce and the right investments we’ve made, we will continue to ensure that we have the right capabilities to help our clients effectively leverage these possibilities and capitalise on growth opportunities that lie ahead. Together, we aim to contribute to the global economic landscape, fostering a sustainable and inclusive future for India,” he said.

