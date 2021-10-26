Sanjeev Mohanty to lead US and Canada operations of Levi Strauss

﻿

Levi Strauss & Co. on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sanjeev Mohanty as Senior Vice-President and Managing Director for US and Canada. He had previously been serving as Senior Vice-President and Managing Director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa at the company.

In his new role, Mohanty will lead the largest commercial operation cluster for the American apparel maker, which is known for brands such as Levi’s and Dockers.

“During his tenure, Sanjeev has proven himself to be a dynamic and growth-minded leader. He has strengthened our business and our teams in South Asia, where some of our most important markets are, to deliver industry-leading results,” said Seth Ellison, Executive Vice- President and Chief Commercial Officer of Levi Strauss & Co.

“We know he will bring his entrepreneurial spirit, passion for our brands, dedication to developing talent, and track record of executing amazing consumer experiences to his new role leading the US and Canada,” he added.

Mohanty is a veteran retailer and apparel executive who has held roles with a number of global brands in the past, including e-commerce conglomerate Global Fashion Group, fashion and lifestyle retailing company the Jay Gee Group, and the Benetton Group.

“I feel deeply humbled and privileged to be given this opportunity to lead the largest market for the company. It will be an honour to work alongside a very talented US and Canada team, and to embark on this next phase of my career with the company,” added Mohanty.