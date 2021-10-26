Sanjeev Mohanty to lead US and Canada operations of Levi Strauss

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Levi Strauss & Co. on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sanjeev Mohanty as Senior Vice-President and Managing Director for US and Canada. He had previously been serving as Senior Vice-President and Managing Director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa at the company.
In his new role, Mohanty will lead the largest commercial operation cluster for the American apparel maker, which is known for brands such as Levi’s and Dockers.
“During his tenure, Sanjeev has proven himself to be a dynamic and growth-minded leader. He has strengthened our business and our teams in South Asia, where some of our most important markets are, to deliver industry-leading results,” said Seth Ellison, Executive Vice- President and Chief Commercial Officer of Levi Strauss & Co.
“We know he will bring his entrepreneurial spirit, passion for our brands, dedication to developing talent, and track record of executing amazing consumer experiences to his new role leading the US and Canada,” he added.
Mohanty is a veteran retailer and apparel executive who has held roles with a number of global brands in the past, including e-commerce conglomerate Global Fashion Group, fashion and lifestyle retailing company the Jay Gee Group, and the Benetton Group.
“I feel deeply humbled and privileged to be given this opportunity to lead the largest market for the company. It will be an honour to work alongside a very talented US and Canada team, and to embark on this next phase of my career with the company,” added Mohanty.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...