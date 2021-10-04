Companies

Sanjeev Tokhi takes over as Director-Exploration of ONGC Videsh

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 04, 2021

Tokhi’s focus will be towards acquisition of acreages across the globe

Sanjeev Tokhi has taken over as the Director- Exploration to join the Board of ONGC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), on Monday.

“As the Director (Exploration) of ONGC Videsh, his focus would be towards acquisition of prospective acreages across the globe to OVL portfolio, contributing to national energy independence for an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” a company release said.

Tokhli was involved in projects like the efficient development of B12 & Daman fields, North Tapti ML, Revival of Ratna and R-Series fields, Pliocene Gas discoveries, and accelerated exploration campaign in recently reverted Panna & Mukta fields.

Published on October 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

ONGC Videsh Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like