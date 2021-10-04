Sanjeev Tokhi takes over as Director-Exploration of ONGC Videsh

Sanjeev Tokhi has taken over as the Director- Exploration to join the Board of ONGC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), on Monday.

“As the Director (Exploration) of ONGC Videsh, his focus would be towards acquisition of prospective acreages across the globe to OVL portfolio, contributing to national energy independence for an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” a company release said.

Tokhli was involved in projects like the efficient development of B12 & Daman fields, North Tapti ML, Revival of Ratna and R-Series fields, Pliocene Gas discoveries, and accelerated exploration campaign in recently reverted Panna & Mukta fields.