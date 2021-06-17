Sanjiv Goenka nominated chairperson of IIT-Kharagpur board

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has yet again been nominated as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology , Kharagpur. This will be for a period of one year beginning June 27, 2021 and ending on June 26, 2022.

This is the fifth time that Goenka is nominated as the chairperson.

“It is a real honour and a privilege to be able to serve an iconic institution like the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur,” he said in a statement issued by the Group.