Companies

Sanjiv Goenka nominated chairperson of IIT-Kharagpur board

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on June 17, 2021

Sanjiv Goenka

His term will be for a period of one year

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has yet again been nominated as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology , Kharagpur. This will be for a period of one year beginning June 27, 2021 and ending on June 26, 2022.

This is the fifth time that Goenka is nominated as the chairperson.

“It is a real honour and a privilege to be able to serve an iconic institution like the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur,” he said in a statement issued by the Group.

Published on June 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.