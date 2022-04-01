Sanjiv Mehta completes 20 years as CEO/ Executive Chairman of Unilever businesses

WEBONLY

Sanjiv Mehta, President of Unilever South Asia and Chairman and Managing Director of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever, on Thursday shared that he had completed 20 years as CEO / Executive Chairman of Unilever businesses across the globe.

“Today I complete 20 years as CEO / Executive Chairman of Unilever businesses in different parts of the world. I have had the pleasure and honour to lead Unilever businesses in Bangladesh, The Philippines, North Africa & Middle East and continue to do so in Unilever’s crown jewel, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Unilever, South Asia,” Mehta wrote on LinkedIn.

“Today is also a special day as I attended my first board meeting as a Non-Executive Independent Board member of Air India Ltd,” Mehta further added, reminiscing about his time travelling with the airline.

“Many of us have emotional connections with Air India. My first trans-Atlantic flight as a Rotary scholar was on Air India, and in the nineties, working in Dubai for Unilever Arabia, we got used to flying Emirates. However, when our twin daughters, Naina and Roshni, were born, their first trip to their motherland was on Air India.

I am sure Air India will shine bright in the days to come,” Mehta said.

Mehta had been inducted as an independent director on the Board along with Alice GeeVarghese Vaidyan, former CMD of General Insurance Corporation.