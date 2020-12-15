Companies

Sanofi renews deal with WHO to fight tropical diseases, sleeping sickness

Reuters Paris | Updated on December 15, 2020 Published on December 15, 2020

French healthcare company Sanofi announced on Tuesday a renewal of its partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) to fight neglected tropical diseases and to eliminate sleeping sickness before 2030.

Sanofi said its new five-year commitment with the WHO would see Sanofi provide financial support of $5 million per year over those five years, to finance research and work dedicated to tackling those ailments.

