Sansera Engineering’s standalone net profit dropped to ₹37.2 crore from ₹40.7 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023. Total income grew to ₹553.7 crore from ₹518.7 crore.

Net profit in FY23 rose to ₹150.2 crore from ₹128.1 crore. Total income increased to ₹2,108.8 crore from ₹1,762 crore.

Sansera Engineering Ltd manufactures iron and steel forging products. The company produces and distributes rocker arms, gear shifter forks, shafts, and crank shaft assemblies for automotive and aerospace industries. Sansera Engineering serves customers worldwide.