Sany Bharat aims to ramp up its network across the country and increase the share of after-sale services to 15 per cent of its turnover within two years. A manufacturer of construction equipment, heavy machinery and renewable energy solutions, the company currently has around 8 per cent of its turnover from after-sale services.

According to Dheeraj Panda, Chief Operating Officer (Sales, Marketing & Customer Support), after-sale services and spares are important for maintenance of equipment.

“We would like to get into annual maintenance contracts with our customers,” Panda told BusinessLine on the sidelines of the inauguration of the company’s 4S (sales, service, spare parts and skill development) centre here on Tuesday.

The company plans to increase its dealer network to 50 from 42 currently, and the number of touch points to 300 from 260 by 2023. A majority of these centres are in tier II and III cities.

The strong growth in infrastructure, backed by government schemes, has led to growth in demand for construction equipment and heavy machinery, particularly for road building, mining, building of bridges and ports, among others, he said.

The company, which targets growth of around 20-25 per cent annually, has exceeded it over the last few years, he said.

Sany Bharat has a manufacturing facility at Chakan in Pune with capacity to produce close to 6,000 machines a year. This can be scaled up to 10,000 machines a year with additional shift and manpower, he said.

Growing exports

Exports account for around 15 per cent of the company’s turnover and it aims to grow it to 20 per cent by next year.

“We are exporting to Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives and some African countries. We want to expand our presence in African countries including Zambia, Ghana, Zimbabwe and Egypt, among others,” he said.