As part of its expansion bid, SAP Labs India plans to set up a new campus in Bengaluru. Located in Devanahalli, the new campus will come up at an outlay 80 million euros for phase one, and is expected to go live by Q2 of FY25.

This second office, spread over 41 acres, will have the capacity to host 15,000 employees. Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director, SAP Labs India and Head, Customer Innovation Services, stated that the company deepened its investments in the country with the new campus, aiming to create 15,000 new jobs in Bengaluru. The foundation stone for the new campus was laid on May 29, 2023.

The first phase of the campus is expected to be operational by 2025. This is also where its largest global R&D hub was already located.

Alongside, Bengaluru contributed 40 per cent of SAP’s global R&D, with a quarter of the company’s patents coming from the city.

Business transformation

SAP Labs India is also focusing on Custom AI and multi-agent AI technology to drive the next wave of business transformation for its customers. As SAP’s second-largest R&D hub globally, SAP Labs India will develop solutions for SAP’s 4,50,000 customers worldwide.

Of its talent pool of 13,000, about 50 per cent are enabled in AI tech skills, the company said.

“SAP Labs India’s focus on Custom AI and multi-agent AI is transforming how businesses operate by enabling sophisticated interactions and decision-making capabilities that go beyond the traditional scope of AI applications,” said Gangadharan.

“Custom AI is the next big wave in technology because it enables businesses to tailor AI solutions to their unique challenges and opportunities. By personalising AI to fit specific workflows and objectives, businesses can unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage. Our teams at SAP Labs India are leading this Custom AI business mandate to drive value for our customers globally,” she added.