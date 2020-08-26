Sapien Biosciences wins The Indus Entrepreneurs Woman Regional Finals

Four start-ups from Hyderabad, operating in healthcare and lifestyle sectors, have won the prizes at the The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Woman Regional Finals.

The virtual competition was hosted by the TiE’s Hyderabad Chapter on Monday. As many as 16 women-led start-ups participated in the competition. Sapien Biosciences, co-founded by Jugnu Jai, has emerged as the winner for its biobank multi-disease screening solution idea.

Other winners

The first runner-up position went to washable and reusable face mask and head-gear creator Dibbu Solutions. Silpa Reddy-founded Luxpack bagged the second runner-up position, while Hemis, founded by Prashansa Shahani, won the the third runner-up spot.

Sapien Biosciences, stands a chance to win an equity-free fund of $1,00,000 at the TiE Global Final Pitching Competition scheduled later this year. The runners-up will get access to boot camps and mentorship programmes, a TiE statement said.