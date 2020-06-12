Sarovar Hotels eyes new business models, banks on domestic travellers: Ajay Bakaya

The hospitality sector, primarily hotels, will have to rework their business models in the post Covid-19 new normal, says Ajay K Bakaya, Managing Director, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts. Banqueting facilities could be re-used as ‘dark kitchens’, while ‘staycation’ and ‘work-from-hotels’ will drive future demand.

According to him, the Gurugram-based company is expecting a near 30 per cent hit in revenues, but is banking on domestic travellers with resorts and properties that are “a few hours drive” (two to four hours mostly) from the city to drive demand in the coming days.

Things are likely to improve towards the “second half of the fiscal” when occupancy levels could increase to 50 per cent. Sarovar had occupancy levels of 80-85 per cent banking primarily on leisure and MICE segments.

Domestic travel

“There is pent up demand and domestic travel will drive the hospitality industry this year. Hotels which are a few hours drive from the city; and smaller properties which can be booked for a fairly large group will see demand. 'Staycation' and work-from-hotel will also be popular this year,” he told BusinessLine during an interview.

Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Agra and Jaipur are expected to have a faster turnaround as compared to other places.

Sarovar has re-opened 41 of its 83 properties so far.

Going forward, Bakaya also sees a number of its properties being used to cater to those who will be in self-isolation or frontline healthcare workers.

Videos and virtual tours are being worked upon to re-instil confidence of guests in the brand. Staff training on new hygiene protocols to be followed is also being carried out.

New models

New business models for banqueting and dining services – two major revenue churners for the hotel industry – are being worked upon. The segments have been impacted because of the pandemic. Conferences, meetings and ceremonies have been cancelled while restaurant services continue to be slow.

Nearly, 20 per cent revenues in Sarovar’s hotels come from banqueting facilities while a similar amount (20 per cent) is from restaurants. Approximately 5 per cent comes in from car hire and allied services; while the remaining 55-odd per cent is from room tariffs.

For example, talks are on to leverage banquets as “dark kitchens” – known as ghost or cloud kitchens; these refer to food that is prepared at separate takeaway premises rather than a restaurant and without the option for the public to enter the premises.

Delivery tie-ups have been entered into with food delivery service providers to keep revenue streams going for the restaurant segment.

“Many offices are doing away with canteens or cooking in their premises. Dark kitchens could be explored. We have had some casual discussions. But nothing has materialised as of yet,” the MD said.

New properties

Bakaya also expects a 6-24 months delay in opening of new properties. Sarovar operates primarily through managed properties and currently has 50-odd properties under development.

“There will be a delay of at least six months in terms of opening new properties; at least those that are in the advanced stages of construction. But those that are in the early stages will see a delay in approximate one to two year delay in opening,” he added.