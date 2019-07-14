Sarovar Hotels to add 16 properties across India by 2019-end

Hospitality firm Sarovar Hotels will open 16 properties across India by the end of this year, adding around 970 rooms to its portfolio as part of its expansion plans in the country, Sarovar Hotels Managing Director Ajay Bakaya said.

The company currently manages 73 hotels in India and three overseas with around 6,000 rooms.

The upcoming hotels will be under the Sarovar Portico, Sarovar Premiere and Hometel Suites brands, he added.

“The hotels will be in locations such as Ahmedabad, Goa, Junagadh, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Dindi, Udaipur, Dahisar, Bodh Gaya, Dibrugarh, Morbi and Jammu among others,” Bakaya said.

Out of the 16 hotels, while majority will be the Sarovar Portico brand, one at Bodh Gaya will be under the Sarovar Premiere brand and one at Dahisar will be Hometel Suites brand, he said.

Stating that the hospitality sector has grown at a sturdy pace in the last two years, Bakaya said reaching out to the target audience has become very easy thanks to advanced technology unlike many years ago.

On the growth roadmap for the sector going forward, Bakaya said that there are many new opportunities in a developing, aspiring India, especially with huge domestic travel.

“India remains severely under supplied in hotel rooms. We will see hospitality grow both by conventional and disrupter means,” he added.

When asked about the business model the company follows, Bakaya said: “Sarovar Hotels and Resorts is a hotel management company. We assist in setting up new hotels. We manage all our hotels under long term management contracts“.

Sarovar Hotels’ overseas properties are in Africa -- Neelkanth Sarovar Premiere in Zambia, and The Heron Portico and The Zehneria Portico in Nairobi, Kenya.