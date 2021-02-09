Companies

SarvaGram secures $10.5 million in Series B investment

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 09, 2021 Published on February 09, 2021

This funding will be utilised to further strengthen SarvaGram’s technology platform

Fintech startup SarvaGram has secured $10.5 million in a Series B equity Investment round led by Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners) along with pro-rata participation from existing investor Elevar Equity.

“This funding will be utilised to further strengthen SarvaGram’s technology platform, expand its reach into new geographies and launch new offerings,” it said in a statement.

SarvaGram is building India’s first household centric, data-science led ‘high-tech high-touch’ distribution platform providing a bouquet of financial and productivity-enhancing offerings to rural India.

Utpal Isser, Co-Founder and CEO of SarvaGram said, “We are delighted to have two highly discerning private equity investors as our partners in this journey to create unique financial and productivity enhancing solutions for the emerging middle classes in rural India.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 09, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.