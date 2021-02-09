SarvaGram secures $10.5 million in Series B investment

Fintech startup SarvaGram has secured $10.5 million in a Series B equity Investment round led by Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners) along with pro-rata participation from existing investor Elevar Equity.

“This funding will be utilised to further strengthen SarvaGram’s technology platform, expand its reach into new geographies and launch new offerings,” it said in a statement.

SarvaGram is building India’s first household centric, data-science led ‘high-tech high-touch’ distribution platform providing a bouquet of financial and productivity-enhancing offerings to rural India.

Utpal Isser, Co-Founder and CEO of SarvaGram said, “We are delighted to have two highly discerning private equity investors as our partners in this journey to create unique financial and productivity enhancing solutions for the emerging middle classes in rural India.”