SarvaGram secures $10.5 million in Series B investment

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Fintech startup SarvaGram has secured $10.5 million in a Series B equity Investment round led by Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners) along with pro-rata participation from existing investor Elevar Equity.
“This funding will be utilised to further strengthen SarvaGram’s technology platform, expand its reach into new geographies and launch new offerings,” it said in a statement.
SarvaGram is building India’s first household centric, data-science led ‘high-tech high-touch’ distribution platform providing a bouquet of financial and productivity-enhancing offerings to rural India.
Utpal Isser, Co-Founder and CEO of SarvaGram said, “We are delighted to have two highly discerning private equity investors as our partners in this journey to create unique financial and productivity enhancing solutions for the emerging middle classes in rural India.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...