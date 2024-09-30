Satin Creditcare Network plans to extend affordable housing and retail MSME loans, especially to its clients who have completed more than two loan cycles with the company and have higher credit requirements.

By servicing microfinance graduated clients, Satin aims to not only deepen its relationship with existing clients but also capitalise on their evolving financial needs and capabilities. The move aligns with the company’s broader strategy of customer lifecycle management.

The microfinance company Satin Creditcare raised ₹120 crore in a securitisation deal with HSBC India. The transaction was concluded with a coupon rate of 9.30 per cent. The deal involved issuance of pass-through certificates for ₹119.12 crore.

Aditi Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, Satin Creditcare, said having established a robust system to protect sensitive data and mitigate potential risks, Satin Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Satin Creditcare, plans to replicate the model and provide solutions to other companies, especially in the financial services space.

The company plans to minimise risks by implementing extensive geographical diversification at district level.

The company operates in 27 states, 419 districts and 90,000 villages to reduce regional, political, social, and environmental vulnerabilities.

In 97 per cent of the districts where Satin Creditcare operates, the AUM exposure is less than 1 per cent, addressing concentration risk, she said.

To protect sensitive data and mitigate potential risks, the financial services company has installed robust cybersecurity framework including endpoint security, encryption, and regular audits.

Shares of the company were down 0.13 per cent at ₹196 on Monday.