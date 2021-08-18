Satya MicroCapital raises ₹135 crore from BlueOrchard and responsAbility Investments

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Satya MicroCapital Ltd, a Delhi-based NBFC-MFI, has raised about ₹135 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) from impact investment fund manager responsAbility Investments and Swiss impact investor, BlueOrchard Finance Limited.
“This will enable Satya to achieve its vision of providing financial assistance to 5 million households by the year 2025 with an exponential speed,” Vivek Tiwari, MD, CIO & CEO, Satya MicroCapital Ltd, said in a statement.
About ₹55 crore funds managed by Blue Orchard was disbursed in June and July and the remaining ₹80 crore was made available by responsAbility Investments, the company statement said. This will not only act as a catalyst in socioeconomic upliftment of the MSME sector but will also help in the much-needed economy revival of the country, it added.
This NBFC-MFI offers collateral-free credit to micro enterprises based on strong credit assessment and a centralised approval system. The company has adopted a unique Limited Liability Group (LLG) Model for extending loans and ensuring repayment. The group lending model allows groups of borrowers to share the liability and responsibility to repay loans, while helping them build a strong credit profile to avail finance from traditional financial institutions.
Through the model, the company aims to add a social touch to lending by integrating modern technology into the micro finance industry. Satya primarily caters to women who own businesses or are looking for business expansion.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...