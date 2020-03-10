Saudi Aramco says to hike output, escalating price war

The Delhi riot as it happened
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in
Energy titan Saudi Aramco said Tuesday it will boost its supply of crude oil to 12.3 million barrels per day in April, flooding markets as it escalates a price war with Russia.
“Saudi Aramco announces that it will provide its customers with 12.3 million barrels per day of crude oil in April,” the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange. The world’s biggest crude exporter has been pumping some 9.8 million bpd which means it will be adding at least 2.5 million bpd from April.
“The Company has agreed with its customers to provide them with such volumes starting 1 April 2020. The Company expects that this will have a positive, long-term financial effect,” the statement said. Saudi Arabia says it has an output capacity of 12 million bpd but it is not known for how long it can sustain such levels.
The kingdom also has dozens of millions of barrels of crude stored in strategic reserves to be used when needed and is expected to use it to provide the extra barrels to the global market.
Riyadh has already slashed the price of its oil to all parts of the world starting from April after OPEC and its allies, notably Russia, failed on Friday to clinch a deal on additional output cuts to boost sagging prices.
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile
