Companies

Sauvick Mazumdar elevated as CEO of Vedanta’s Iron and Steel Sector

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 26, 2021

NL Vhatte named CEO of ESL

Vedanta elevated Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO of Vedanta Iron and Ferro Alloys Business, as CEO of Vedanta’s Iron and Steel Sector, while NL Vhatte, who was Director, Vedanta – Value Added Business, is to take up the role of CEO- ESL Steel.

Sauvick Mazumdar has been associated with the group for almost 25 years and has diversified experience in the iron and steel sector including mining, exploration, logistics, iron making, and business development. He was appointed as the CEO of the Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business in 2019. Post the acquisition of FACOR, Mazumdar has been also leading the Iron & Ferro Alloys Business of Vedanta.

NL Vhatte, who has diversified experience of close to three decades in pig iron, metallurgical coke, steel making and waste heat recovery power plants will now Head ESL Steel, which was acquired by Vedanta to diversify into the steel industry in 2018.

Commenting on the appointments, Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said “At Vedanta, our constant endeavour is to develop leaders from within the organisation. I congratulate Sauvick Mazumdar and N L Vhatte for this much-deserved elevation. With their rich and diversified experience, I am sure that we will take our Iron & Steel business to greater heights with a strong emphasis on safety, environment, and sustainable growth.”

Published on April 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.