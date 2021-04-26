Sauvick Mazumdar elevated as CEO of Vedanta’s Iron and Steel Sector

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Vedanta elevated Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO of Vedanta Iron and Ferro Alloys Business, as CEO of Vedanta’s Iron and Steel Sector, while NL Vhatte, who was Director, Vedanta – Value Added Business, is to take up the role of CEO- ESL Steel.
Sauvick Mazumdar has been associated with the group for almost 25 years and has diversified experience in the iron and steel sector including mining, exploration, logistics, iron making, and business development. He was appointed as the CEO of the Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business in 2019. Post the acquisition of FACOR, Mazumdar has been also leading the Iron & Ferro Alloys Business of Vedanta.
NL Vhatte, who has diversified experience of close to three decades in pig iron, metallurgical coke, steel making and waste heat recovery power plants will now Head ESL Steel, which was acquired by Vedanta to diversify into the steel industry in 2018.
Commenting on the appointments, Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said “At Vedanta, our constant endeavour is to develop leaders from within the organisation. I congratulate Sauvick Mazumdar and N L Vhatte for this much-deserved elevation. With their rich and diversified experience, I am sure that we will take our Iron & Steel business to greater heights with a strong emphasis on safety, environment, and sustainable growth.”
