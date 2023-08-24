Savart, an investment advisor, will launch a Portfolio Management Service (PMS) – The Ad Astra Fund whose investment decisions are based on by AI-based research system.

Sankarsh Chanda, Founder and CEO of Savart, said that the new fund would transform the traditional human-led investment research processes, making the process fully automated.

“The fund features end-to-end research automation, from investment opportunity discovery until the exit – the entire research and investment decision-making is driven by their AI research system APART (Advanced Process Automation & Research Technology),” he said.

The fund will go live on August 26, 2023.

The system comprises three engines of Quant (which does quantitative and mathematical analysis of securities); Iris (which interprets qualitative and abstract information like corporate governance, sustainability, and stakeholder relations); Synapse (which facilitates information flow between Quant and Iris as it makes portfolio construction decisions).

“The Ad Astra Fund is a long-term (3-10 years) investment vehicle. It is agnostic across sectors and market capitalisation, thus ensuring access to varied investment opportunities,” he said.

The Hyderabad-based firm has Assets Under Advisory (AUM) worth Rs. 2,100 crore, with clients from over 33 countries.

