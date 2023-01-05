Fello, a gamified savings platform, has raised $4 million in its latest funding round led by US-based Courtside Ventures along with Entrepreneur First, Ycombinator, Kube Venture, and Upsparks.

Angel investors Kunal Shah, Founder of Cred, Lalit Keshre, co-founder of Groww, Charlie Songhurst, Dafeng, and Alan Rutledge also participated in this round.

Fello will use the funds to develop unique gamified financial products, hire talent across functions, and expand its user base to the tier-1 and tier-2 cities in India. In November 2021, the company raised $1 million in its seed round.

Manish Maryada, co-founder and CEO of Fello, said, “We are thrilled to begin the new year with a new round of funding through new and existing marquee investors. This reaffirms our vision of becoming India’s preferred ‘fun-ancial savings app’ that combines finance and gaming, thus inculcating and encouraging the habit of saving and investing among India’s youth.”

Presently, Fello has a user base of over 5,00,000 people with 72 per cent of customers coming to the platform organically.

“We are confident that with our accelerated growth and expansion, we will be able to reach our target of 5 million users by December 2023,” Maryada added.

The company aims to make finance fun and rewarding, thereby helping India’s youth build better financial health.

Fello’s other investors include Acequia Capital and independent investors like Ashneer Grover, Ex-MD of BharatPe, and Bala Parthasarathy, Chairman of Freo.

Kai Bond, Partner of Courtside Ventures said, “India has attracted unprecedented investment in the last four years in the fintech and gaming sector. As a global game investor, Courtside Ventures has remained very active in the ecosystem. The Indian Gaming audience is one of the largest and most active markets in the world, yet financial services applications attract a fraction of that gaming audience.”

