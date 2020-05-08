Companies

SBI Card net up 44 per cent in FY19-20

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 08, 2020 Published on May 08, 2020

Board has declared 10 per cent interim dividend

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Friday reported a 44 per cent increase in net profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 at ₹1,245 crore (₹865 crore in FY18-19). For the fourth quarter ended March 31, the company reported a net profit of ₹84 crore (₹249 crore).

Excluding the Covid-19 impact, the profit after tax for fiscal 2019-20 would have been ₹1,662 crore, up 92 per cent over net profit of ₹865 crore in the previous fiscal, SBI Card said in a statement.

Considering the possible effects from the pandemic relating to Covid-19, the company has performed sensitivity analysis and based on current estimates created specific Covid-19 related provision of ₹489 crore for FY19-20. The Board of Directors have recommended an interim dividend of ₹1 (10 per cent) for 2020-21.

SBI Card, which is the country’s second largest credit card issuer, had in March tapped the public market with an Initial Public Offering.

Published on May 08, 2020
Quarterly Results
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ITC Hotels launches ‘WeAssure’ initiative on health, hygiene and safety