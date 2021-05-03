SBI Life Q4 net profit remains flat at ₹532 crore

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
SBI Life Insurance reported a net profit of ₹532.38 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21, almost the same as its net profit at ₹530.67 crore reported during the same period of financial year 2019-20.
Its net profit increased 2.36 per cent to ₹1,455.85 crore in FY21 as compared to ₹1,422.17 crore in FY20. For the quarter-ended March 31, 2021, its net premium income grew a robust 31.1 per cent to ₹15,555.74 crore as against ₹11,862.98 crore in the same period previous fiscal.
The private sector life insurer’s 13th month solvency ratio stood at 87.92 per cent as on March 31, 2021 as against 86.14 per cent for FY20. Solvency ratio was 2.15 as on March 31, 2021 versus 1.95 as on March 31, 2020.
Also read: SBI allocates ₹71 crore for Covid support initiatives
“Assets under management has grown by 38 per cent from ₹1.6 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020 to ₹2.2 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021 with debt-equity mix of 73:27 and more than 90 per cent of the debt investments are in AAA and sovereign instruments,” it said in a statement on Monday.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...