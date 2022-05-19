hamburger

SC dismisses plea to review decision on removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons head

PTI | New Delhi, May 19 | Updated on: May 19, 2022
 File photo of Ratan Tata (L) with Cyrus Mistry

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, however, ordered the deletion of certain remarks made against Cyrus Mistry in the March 2021 verdict

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a plea of the Sapoorji Pallonji (SP) group seeking a review of the 2021 verdict which had upheld the Tata group's decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata Sons.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, however, ordered the deletion of certain remarks made against Cyrus Mistry in the March 2021 verdict.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Tata group, said the court may permit the deletion of one or a few sentences not for the reasons given in the application of the Sapoorji Pallonji (SP) group.

The top court on March 26, 2021, had set aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order restoring Mistry as the executive chairman of USD 100-billion salt-to-software conglomerate.

The apex court had also dismissed a plea of Shapoorji Pallonji Group seeking the separation of ownership interests in Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL).

Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as the chairman of TSPL in 2012 but was ousted four years later.

Published on May 19, 2022
