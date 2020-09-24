Companies

SC fails to hear BPSL case on Sept 24

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 24, 2020 Published on September 24, 2020

No fresh date has been issued

The Bhushan Power and Steel case, which was listed for hearing on Wednesday in Supreme Court, could not be heard as Registrar suddenly shortened the list of case hearing.

The BPSL case was dropped when case hearing list was pruned. No fresh date was has been given.

Over three-year-old case has been lingering, with Enforcement Directorate filing fresh affidavit on links between the winning bidder JSW Steel and BPSL promoter Sanjay Singal.

With multiple litigation and allegations, the interest of both banks and JSW Steel has been hit hard. The company, which has already tied-up ₹20,000 crore for closing the deal, has been incurring interest on the loan facility even before utilising it.

