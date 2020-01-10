SC stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Group

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an earlier appellate tribunal order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted as executive chairman of Tata Sons, following a boardroom coup.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant agreed to hear Tata Sons' plea challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) decision and issued notices to Mistry and others.

In its December 18, 2019, ruling NCLAT had ordered Tata Group to reinstate Mistry as executive chairma. The appellate tribunal had also declared the appointment of former Tata Consultancy Services head N Chandrasekaran as Tata Group’s Executive Chairman and the conversion of Tata Sons from a public company to private company as “illegal”.