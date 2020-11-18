SC to hear Tata sons’ appeal against NCLAT on December 2

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
The Supreme Court has fixed December 2 as the final hearing date on Tata Sons’ appeal against the last year’s National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) judgment, which had put ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry back on the saddle.
Earlier on December 18, 2019, NCLAT ordered Tata Group to reinstate Mistry as executive chairman, a post from which he was ousted following a boardroom coup in 2016.
Read The Story: NCLAT puts Cyrus Mistry back on Tata Sons saddle; co can appeal
Later, Tata Sons moved the apex court, which is hearing the case now.
On its part, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which had earlier sought to part ways with the Tata Group, also filed details of proposed settlement deal with Tata Sons before the apex court today. The SP Group, which holds 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons, had earlier decided to part ways-- ending a 70-year partnership between the Tata and Mistry family-led groups.
Also Read: Shapoorji Pallonji Group to part ways with Tata Sons
The court didn’t find it necessary to consider SP Group’s plea about their recently filed applications, including about their demand for an exit from the company, at this stage, a source close to the Tatas said.
Sources close to the Mistry camp said that the apex court has also decided to also hear its petition seeking separation from Tata Group when the matter is listed for final hearing on December 2.
Also Read: SP Group to file details of proposed settlement deal with Tata Sons before SC this week
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...