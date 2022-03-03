Scaler acquires online learning platform AppliedRoots for $50 million; marks its third acquisition

Scaler, a tech upskilling startup, has acquired online learning platform AppliedRoots for $50 million to strengthen its data science (DS), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) offering.

This is the third acquisition for Scaler after the acquisition of Coding Minutes and Coding Elements in 2021. Founded by Srikanth Varma Chekuri, Murali Krishna Varri, Naveen Reddy Bade, Brahma Reddy, Srinivas Reddy and Satish Atcha in 2017, AppliedRoots is known for its flagship Applied AI course.

Last year, the AppliedRoots team teamed up with the University of Hyderabad (UoH) to offer an online diploma course in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The platform also provides tech professionals with GATE CS preparation and applied coding tracks. The AppliedRoots team claims to have served over 40,000 learners in the last four years. Chekuri told B usinessLine that the platform As expected to touch $3– million in revenue this year.

New initiatives

Post the acquisition, all six co-founders will join Scaler and lead varied projects. A vast majority of the team of AppliedRoots will work with the Scaler DS&ML business vertical. Some team members will also be building on the content vertical – Scaler Topics – a technopedia and curated interactive space for aspiring software professionals to learn and master the right tech skills. The AppliedRoots team will also be spearheading some new initiatives and programs that are planned for later in the year.

Except for a small percentage of AppliedRoots’ employees, most people will start working in Scaler from this week. The company has a team of about 57 full time employees who will join Scaler as part of this acquisition. AppliedRoots also has 80 part-time employees who will continue to serve the company’s Applied AI programs because there are students already enrolled in these courses.

No change for students

There will be no change in the course for students who are currently enrolled in an AppliedRoots program. Students who were in the company’s sales funnel will get about a week to convert post which, the company will shut down its programs and move to Scaler’s instructor-driven program.

Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler, said, “We started the data science and machine learning verticals in October 2021 and in less than six months, it has already become a $15 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) business for us. We have not just seen growth in the last few quarters but have also spoken to industry partners and employers who have been hiring from Scaler. We clearly see that there is a massive growth in demand from both the employer and talent side. We had to turn down almost 20 per cent of the total applicants owing to limited bandwidth. The acquisition of AppliedRoots will enable us to double down on our efforts to expand the DS and ML verticals.“

Srikanth Verma Chekuri, Co-founder, AppliedRoots, said, “We started AppliedRoots to democratise higher education with phenomenal quality and mentorship, and our vision is in perfect alignment with that of Scaler. Like them, we also focus obsessively on learner success, which is one of the biggest reasons we are thrilled to join the mission. Our immediate goal will be to support the efforts and projects being done in the Data Science & ML team. We will also incorporate a separate data analyst subtrack within the Data Science program. Scaler has a mission-oriented high capability team, and we are looking forward to working with them. It is an exciting time in the edtech space in the country and we are very optimistic about what we can achieve together. We aspire to build the best DS&ML programs in the world.”

Launched in 2019, Scaler recently raised Series B funding of $55 million from Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global, and Lightrock India, and is valued at $710 million. Currently, the company has a total ARR of $60 million. Going forward, Scaler wants to offer programs to beginner level students who might not have any background in programming.

The AppliedRoots acquisition is expected to also help Scaler in creating programs which can also be offered to people who might not have any background in technology.

“When we do that, it not only opens up a much bigger TAM (total addressable market) for us, it would also enable us to serve a much larger population. So, fundamentally, I see it becoming a very big lever for the business,” said Saxena.