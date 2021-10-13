Scaler earmarks ₹100 crore marketing spend for 2022

Buoyed by its 4X growth in the last year and a half, edtech start-up Scaler plans to invest ₹100 crore towards marketing in 2022.

Scaler has partnered with various creators and influencers, with some of their recent branded content endeavours being Alright, Ankur Warikoo, JordIndian, RVCJ and TVF. Significant marketing efforts will focus on curated content IPs with premier OTT players and YouTube creator networks in the coming months.

Crowded market

Rahul Karthikeyan, Chief Marketing Officer, Scaler, said, “The pandemic served as a reality check for many who suddenly realised that merely having a university degree or even work experience is no longer a guarantee for securing or retaining their jobs. This has led to a surge in the number of edtech businesses offering thousands of courses and programs promising the allure of knowledge and job security. However, for a niche offering like ours, the challenge is to be seen distinctly in the crowd and be heard above the current cacophony.”

Differentiated brand strategy

Scaler also partnered with ScriptRoom to help create a differentiated brand story built on the back of a strong product offering. Scaler is also in conversation with Dice Media, and several other leading creators to create original content to nurture its sizable community of learners and passionate coders.

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler & InterviewBit, said, “When it comes to a service like ours, we understand that we are talking to a well-informed and mature audience who need to be engaged with creative narratives that don’t scream advertising at them. The power of the digital medium lies in doing targeted communication, and we understand that today’s user is empowered to skip these ads and move on. So, as opposed to using conventional ads digitally, we are keen on engaging the right partners to help us contextually communicate Scaler’s value proposition through interesting storytelling. Our content strategy will be much like a publishing house that will create and distribute content at scale to make meaningful connections with our consumers.”

Launched in 2019, Scaler (by InterviewBit) is an edtech start-up focused on upskilling college students and tech professionals. Students enrolled in Scaler are mentored and taught by over 1000 tech leaders and subject matter experts working with leading organisations, including Google, Facebook, Intuit, Microsoft, Amazon, Hotstar and Snapdeal. Scaler is backed by marquee global investors like Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global.