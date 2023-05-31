Scaler, a tech education start-up, has announced the acquisition of a Delhi-based education platform, Pepcoding, for an undisclosed amount.

This is the fourth acquisition the Tiger Global and Sequoia-backed company has made in the last two years. Previously it had acquired AppliedRoots, Coding Minutes, and Coding Elements. The acquisition will further accelerate growth and support across various business units, including strategy, product design, B2B enterprise, operations and instructor org, said the company.

strategic move

With the acquisition of Pepcoding, Scaler aims to bring synergies between the two companies to strengthen its offering in the tech education space. As a strategic move, Pepcoding has merged with Scaler. Its co-founder, Sumeet Malik, has joined the startup as an instructor and content creator to help improve the learner experience, especially in the Low-Level Design (LLD) curriculum.

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder of Scaler, said, “We are delighted to welcome the PepCoding team to the Scaler ecosystem. Sumeet’s team has demonstrated a unique ability to stay true to its core ability to transform the learning experiences of young engineering students. Their experience with undergraduate students will come in handy to our recently launched residential undergraduate program, the Scaler School of Technology. Pepcoding’s diverse talent pool and Sumeet’s extensive industry expertise will help accelerate the pace we are working towards achieving our vision and mission.”

Pepcoding employees have joined Scaler as full-time employees working across diverse teams. The Pepcoding team will also play a vital role in developing Scaler School of Technology, a newly launched 4-year residential undergraduate program in Bengaluru. As Scaler opens its doors to the first batch of students this academic year, the team’s expertise will play an essential role in the building and execution of the program, it said.

Founded in 2017, Pepcoding had a similar vision as Scaler to democratise tech education. The education platform specialises in Data Structure & Algorithms (DSA), Web Development, Data Science, CORE, CBSE, GATE & Business Analytics.

Pepcoding provided a platform for undergraduate students with both offline and online courses that enabled them to improve their coding skills, learn with like-minded people and secure employment opportunities across leading companies. The team has worked with over 5,000 learners since its launch in 2017, empowering them to make successful career transitions.

Sumeet Malik, Founder and CEO of Pepcoding, said. “We are excited to be a part of one of the fastest-growing tech education companies in India and work towards the shared vision of nurturing future-ready technology talent. This strategic union with Scaler will help us take a step towards revolutionising how India learns and works with technology. “

