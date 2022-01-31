Scaler raises $55 million Series B from Lightrock India 

Scaler, an upskilling startup, has raised a Series B funding of $55 million from Lightrock India along with the participation of Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global.

With this fresh round of funding, the total capital raised by Scaler since January 2020 stands at $76.5 million with a valuation of $710 million. The company was last valued at $110 million in its Series A funding round, which happened in January 2020.

Talking about the jump in valuation, Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, Scaler, told BusinessLine, “Fundamentally, it is backed by our very strong business financials. Our topline in terms of revenue has grown 10x, at the same time, there is a very interesting shift that happened between our Series A and Series B fundraise. Earlier, we were operating on an ISA (income sharing agreement), which meant our revenues were not realised at the time when students joined and instead differed over a period of time. We moved from ISA model to prepaid model in early 2020 and since then, we have been growing very fast. In addition to this, talent shortage is a very prominent global problem. We are also expanding globally and already have a business setup in the US. We will be starting our first US cohort in March 2020. So all these factors cumulatively contributed to the growth in valuation.”

Future plans

Scaler is currently at $50 million ARR and is projected to achieve $75 million ARR in a couple of months, Saxena added. The fresh round of funding will be used by Scaler to aggressively pursue its international expansion plans, launch new product offerings/business verticals, make strategic acquisitions, invest in talent, and grow its customer base in India and globally.

Divya Venkatavaraghavan, Principal Investor, Lightrock India, said, “The team at Scaler are transforming higher education in India by democratising the privilege of working in technology for millions of Indians. They are building a learning community that is accountable for outcomes and designed for the future of work. We are privileged to partner with them on this exceptional journey as they help unlock the demographic dividend of India.”

Shailendra J Singh, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital (India) Singapore, said, “We have been fortunate to work closely with Anshuman and Abhimanyu since the launch of Scaler. To us, the most distinctive part of their strategy is that they are super focused on extremely high-quality computer science education, delivered with their own unique approach that makes their programs practical and useful in the work environment. This is resulting in outstanding student NPS and exceptional job placements for Scaler students. We couldn’t be more excited to journey together with them to impact the lives of so many high potential computer programmers.”

John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global, said, “As an experienced investor in India’s startup ecosystem, we are particularly bullish about the country’s edtech companies. Scaler’s relatively young age (since April 2019) is more than made up for by the vision and maturity of its founders and the 800-plus-member team that is on a mission to disrupt India’s tech education space. We could not be more excited to double down on our investment in Scaler and continue to support the team.”

Launched in 2019, Scaler is an edtech startup focused on upskilling college students and tech professionals and creating the finest software engineers in the country. Students enrolled in Scaler are mentored and taught by over 1000 tech leaders and subject matter experts working with organisations such as Google, Facebook, Intuit, Microsoft, Amazon, Hotstar, Snapdeal etc.