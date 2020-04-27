Schaeffler India partially resumes operation and restarts Savli plant

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Leading industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India Limited has announced the resumption of operations in Savli plant in Vadodara and extended the closure of plants across Talegaon, Maneja, and Hosur up to May 3, 2020.
The operation in the plant situated in GIDC park resumed post-government approval and following safety norms directed by the government, the company’s said in a press statement. Also, partial movement of goods have started from warehouses in Vadodara and Chennai, following strict safety protocols.
“In line with government directives, Schaeffler has extended the closure of plants across Talegaon, Maneja, and Hosur up to May 3, 2020. However, the plants are prepared to resume operations in case of an early approval or relaxations granted by the government” mentioned the company statement.
All branch offices and corporate office to remain shut and employees to work from home.
The company has developed a detailed operating procedure to ensure safety and hygiene across plants and offices. These policies will remain in place until further notice.
Harsha Kadam, CEO President (Industrial Business), Schaeffler India said, “ The health and safety of our workforce remain our priority and the company has developed a detailed operating procedure to ensure safety and hygiene across all plants and offices.
Since the Savli region falls under the coronavirus ‘Green Zone’, the decision to restart our Savli plant was taken only after getting necessary government approvals. As for the rest of our plants in India, we are completely prepared to resume operations as soon as we get appropriate government approvals.”
