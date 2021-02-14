Schneider Electric launches multi-city roadshow in Kerala

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
In its endeavor to expand retail presence and to connect with the electrician community in Kerala, Schneider Electric has announced the launch of a multi-city roadshow beginning with Kochi.
A Schneider Electric bus will display an array of Final Distribution (FD) products and Wiring Devices (WD) from smart switches to home automation offerings. The bus will cover 60 locations for the next one month covering key commercial hubs and major cities including in the State. The products being showcased are one-of-its-kind in the Indian electrical distribution segment.
As electricians constitute a crucial part of the value chain of the electrical market, the roadshow also aims to connect with electricians and take them through the latest technology in home and distribution space. Since electricians play a huge role in fostering safety at homes with their choice of products, training will also be imparted on smart home technology so that electricians complete these installations efficiently.
With large scale commercial hubs in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode, Kerala is fast emerging as a commercial and luxury retail market that offers sizeable opportunities in the electrical products and device space segments, said Srinivas Shanbhogue, VP - Retail Business, Schneider Electric India.
