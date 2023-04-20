Schneider Electric laid the foundation of its new factory in Kolkata. It is expected to accelerate and significantly grow its capacity in producing products, such as Vacuum Interrupters (VI), and strengthen its power systems vertical. Covering an area of nine acres, this new facility will involve an investment of around ₹140 crores.

The new facility is planned to be completed by February 2024. The manufacturing operation is expected to start in the second quarter of the next financial year, as per the company’s press statement.

“The idea behind the development of this factory is to strengthen India’s growing position as a global force in manufacturing and exports,” said Nitin Bakshi, Vice President, Global Supply Chain- India, MEA, SAM & Pacific, Schneider Electric. He added, “The new facility will export 50 per cent of the peak volume capacity, meeting the need of customers in India and across the world.”

“Our new age digital technologies will prove to be a game changer in the energy management industry for years to come,” Bakshi said.

Schneider Electric had, in December 2022, announced the consolidation of six of its existing factories to introduce one of the largest smart factories, globally, in Bengaluru. Further, in September 2022, it announced the groundbreaking of its new smart factory in Hyderabad, which upon completion, will be the company’s second smart factory in the city.