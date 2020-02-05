Schneider Electric posts ₹30 cr net profit in Dec quarter

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Wednesday posted a ₹30.02 crore net profit in the December 2019 quarter, mainly on account of higher revenues.
The company had reported a net loss of ₹6.29 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Its total income rose to ₹487.85 crore, compared with ₹445.06 crore a year ago.
During the April-December 2019 period, the company reported a net loss of ₹3.82 crore as against ₹25.82 crore in the year-ago period. The company suffered a loss of ₹24.36 crore in 2018-19.
The company’s business operations fall within a single primary business segment viz. product and systems for electricity distribution.
