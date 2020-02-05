Companies

Schneider Electric posts ₹30 cr net profit in Dec quarter

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 05, 2020 Published on February 05, 2020

Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Wednesday posted a ₹30.02 crore net profit in the December 2019 quarter, mainly on account of higher revenues.

The company had reported a net loss of ₹6.29 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total income rose to ₹487.85 crore, compared with ₹445.06 crore a year ago.

During the April-December 2019 period, the company reported a net loss of ₹3.82 crore as against ₹25.82 crore in the year-ago period. The company suffered a loss of ₹24.36 crore in 2018-19.

The company’s business operations fall within a single primary business segment viz. product and systems for electricity distribution.

Published on February 05, 2020
Quarterly Results
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Shrachi Group bags ₹365-crore order from BHEL