Schneider Electric said on Thursday that it has formed a strategic partnership with Noida International Airport to introduce building and energy management solutions.

Through this collaboration, Schneider Electric will roll out complete building management solutions, comprising Electrical SCADA and Advanced Distribution Management System, aimed at significantly boosting the airport’s operational efficiency and sustainability.

The technologies will help optimise energy efficiency, reduce operational costs and minimise environmental impact.

This includes integrating renewable energy sources, implementing intelligent building management systems and deploying advanced automation and control technologies to enhance overall airport operations while reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Partnering with Noida International Airport, Schneider Electric will be offering its cutting-edge digital technologies and solutions that will facilitate the monitoring and control of MEP services at the airport.

This encompasses the supervision of HVAC systems, including Air Handling Units, Treated Fresh Air units and Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems. Moreover, the scope of implementation extends to electrical systems covering Low Tension and High-Tension Panels, Sub Main Distribution Boards, and Multifunction Meters. The management of plumbing systems with a particular focus on pumps and water meters is also included.

Additionally, the integration of various airport sub-systems, such as Baggage Handling Systems and Passenger Boarding Bridges, will ensure a seamlessly effective and more productive operational environment.

These solutions and technologies will support Noida International Airport to achieve its sustainability goals by providing energy and KPI dashboards that monitor energy usage and analyse energy consumption characteristics.

Schneider Electric will support the airport with maintenance, upgrades, and scalability of the implemented solutions. These systems will operate over open protocols such as BACnet, Modbus, and API, ensuring seamless communication and interoperability.

The company has been intricately engaged with Noida International Airport since the early design and conception stages to understand the requirements and help prepare the airport to handle a large influx of passengers whilst maintaining seamless service.