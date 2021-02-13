Schwing Stetter commissions ₹300-cr factory near Chennai

Chennai-headquartered Schwing Stetter India, a leading readymix concrete equipment maker, inaugurated what the company calls its new IoT-enabled, energy efficient global manufacturing facility at Cheyyar, located about 90 km west of Chennai.

The new facility, spread over 50,000 sq mtr build up area, has come up over a 52-acre site at an investment of ₹300 crore. It will employ about 130 people, including a good number of women, initially and the number will increase further as and when the ramp up happens. The factory has created all the amenities required by the women workforce.

The new unit, which will be fifth factory of the company, will become a global manufacturing hub for Schwing’s concrete boom pumps, stationary pumps, self-loading mixers, shot rete pumps, excavators, wheel loaders, and motor graders.

“The company’s business in India has graduated from importing batching plants from Germany to exporting made in India equipment to Europe and other regions,” VG Sakthikumar, Managing Director, Schwing Stetter India, said during the inauguration of the new factory.

The new facility has increased capacities of many products - pumps by 50 per cent, truck mounted boom pump by four times, self-loading mixers by five times and truck mixers and batching Plant capacity to go up by two times. The hydraulic excavator unit, at the new factory site, will be ready in the next three months to add a capacity of 7,500 units per year.

This new factory will export to international markets across South Africa to ASEAN and cater to the internal needs of Schwing’s subsidiaries across the globe. With new unit, it will start supplying to markets such as enter Brazil, the US and GCC market.

The expansion also comes at a right time as the Indian government has planned to spend massively on infrastructure development, said Sakthikumar.

The new facility will also include a NABL-certified quality testing lab and a custom bonded warehouse facility.

Schwing Stetter India, as a “Centre of Excellence” for training in concreting products, is a partner to the IESC Skill Council and will be housing a state-of-the art training centre at its new factory to provide skilling to youth across nearby districts.