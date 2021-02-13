Schwing Stetter commissions ₹300-cr factory near Chennai

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Chennai-headquartered Schwing Stetter India, a leading readymix concrete equipment maker, inaugurated what the company calls its new IoT-enabled, energy efficient global manufacturing facility at Cheyyar, located about 90 km west of Chennai.
The new facility, spread over 50,000 sq mtr build up area, has come up over a 52-acre site at an investment of ₹300 crore. It will employ about 130 people, including a good number of women, initially and the number will increase further as and when the ramp up happens. The factory has created all the amenities required by the women workforce.
The new unit, which will be fifth factory of the company, will become a global manufacturing hub for Schwing’s concrete boom pumps, stationary pumps, self-loading mixers, shot rete pumps, excavators, wheel loaders, and motor graders.
“The company’s business in India has graduated from importing batching plants from Germany to exporting made in India equipment to Europe and other regions,” VG Sakthikumar, Managing Director, Schwing Stetter India, said during the inauguration of the new factory.
The new facility has increased capacities of many products - pumps by 50 per cent, truck mounted boom pump by four times, self-loading mixers by five times and truck mixers and batching Plant capacity to go up by two times. The hydraulic excavator unit, at the new factory site, will be ready in the next three months to add a capacity of 7,500 units per year.
This new factory will export to international markets across South Africa to ASEAN and cater to the internal needs of Schwing’s subsidiaries across the globe. With new unit, it will start supplying to markets such as enter Brazil, the US and GCC market.
The expansion also comes at a right time as the Indian government has planned to spend massively on infrastructure development, said Sakthikumar.
The new facility will also include a NABL-certified quality testing lab and a custom bonded warehouse facility.
Schwing Stetter India, as a “Centre of Excellence” for training in concreting products, is a partner to the IESC Skill Council and will be housing a state-of-the art training centre at its new factory to provide skilling to youth across nearby districts.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...