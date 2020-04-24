Schwing Stetter India provides support to migrant workers amidst Covid-19 lockdown

Schwing

Stetter India (SSI), a manufacturer of concrete mixers and concrete transport systems, has extended support to the migrant workforce during this lockdown as the company believes that the current global Covid-19 pandemic has left them vulnerable. The company said that workers in the company’s facility are continuously provided with basic amenities like food, accommodation, and medical treatment, as per the company’s official release.

Schwing Stetter said that the workforce also includes truck drivers who had visited the facility and became a part of lockdown. The company noted that it is ensuring that these workers remain medically monitored, nourished, and morally motivated to fight the unprecedented challenges brought by the global pandemic.

The company is currently laying focus across three broad areas of support that they have prioritized: Continuous medical monitoring of the workers by expert doctors every few hours; regular access to food; and accommodation facility with 625 beds.

Speaking about the company’s efforts, Mr.V.G.Sakthikumar, Managing Director, Schwing Stetter India said, “Migrant workers have always contributed to our infrastructure industry. SSI has always believed in supporting the needs of its workers during times of crisis. We are very happy to take care of our construction workers by providing them with all the basic amenities, and support them to overcome the challenges of the lockdown and fight against COVID-19 crisis.”

He added further: “We are thankful for getting all this done by our contractors at the construction site. The entire SSI team stands with the Nation in this hour of crisis and will do everything as a company, to help win this joint battle. All our efforts will be targeted towards ensuring that the right resources reach our migrant workers from other states who need it the most.”

Sakthikumar believes that Schwing Stetter’s contribution will help sustain migrants’ families during and after the current lockdown.