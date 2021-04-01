Seagate launches new on-demand Lyve Data Transfer Services for businesses

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Seagate Technology, global provider of data storage infrastructure solutions has launched its new Lyve Data Transfer Services for businesses.
This includes its fleet of Lyve Mobile data shuttles, arrays, and services to enable businesses to move mass data “quickly and securely” from edge to private, public, or hybrid clouds.
“The new Lyve Data Transfer Services on-demand, web-based purchasing model enables customers to pay only for what they need, when they need it,” Seagate said in an official release.
The Lyve Data Transfer Services solution consists of Lyve Mobile modular and scalable hardware, purpose-built for mass-capacity edge data storage, lift-and-shift initiatives, and other data movement for the enterprise.
The products can be integrated seamlessly with public or private cloud data centers and providers.
Seagate has made the new data transfer services available through its web site. Customers simply sign up for the data transfer services via a flexible subscription that scales up or down to meet evolving storage needs.
“With only a fraction of enterprise data being put to work due to economics and storage complexities, Seagate has simplified how mass capacity data is securely captured, aggregated, transported, and managed,” said Jeff Fochtman, senior vice president of marketing at Seagate Technology. “Our Lyve portfolio gives the distributed enterprise a simple and innovative mass-data storage solution to lower overall storage TCO, move, scale, and monetize data, helping them drive value and growth.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...