Seagate launches new on-demand Lyve Data Transfer Services for businesses

Seagate Technology, global provider of data storage infrastructure solutions has launched its new Lyve Data Transfer Services for businesses.

This includes its fleet of Lyve Mobile data shuttles, arrays, and services to enable businesses to move mass data “quickly and securely” from edge to private, public, or hybrid clouds.

“The new Lyve Data Transfer Services on-demand, web-based purchasing model enables customers to pay only for what they need, when they need it,” Seagate said in an official release.

The Lyve Data Transfer Services solution consists of Lyve Mobile modular and scalable hardware, purpose-built for mass-capacity edge data storage, lift-and-shift initiatives, and other data movement for the enterprise.

The products can be integrated seamlessly with public or private cloud data centers and providers.

Seagate has made the new data transfer services available through its web site. Customers simply sign up for the data transfer services via a flexible subscription that scales up or down to meet evolving storage needs.

“With only a fraction of enterprise data being put to work due to economics and storage complexities, Seagate has simplified how mass capacity data is securely captured, aggregated, transported, and managed,” said Jeff Fochtman, senior vice president of marketing at Seagate Technology. “Our Lyve portfolio gives the distributed enterprise a simple and innovative mass-data storage solution to lower overall storage TCO, move, scale, and monetize data, helping them drive value and growth.”