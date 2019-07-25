Search operations for missing coal workers enters second day

Search operations for three missing coal workers entered its second day at Bharatpur open cast mine in Talcher Coalfields of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

The NDRF along with Mines Rescue team of MCL are conducting rescue operation. According to a MCL release, the body of Pupun Biswal of SICAL company (the contractor) was recovered from the landmass that broke loose after strata collapse late on Tuesday night.

The missing workers have been identified as Rashmi Ranjan Behera, Ramesh Dash and Raj Kishore Mohapatra.