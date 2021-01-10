Sebamed ad targets HUL brands Lux, Dove & Pears

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Personal care companies Sebamed and Hindustan Unilever have got embroiled in a war of soaps. It all started when the German skincare firm likened HUL’s beauty soaps to their detergent bars in an advertisement. “Did you know the pH of Lux is the same as Rin?” it asked in a print campaign.
HUL promptly got into a lather, hitting back with an ad from Dove saying it was strongly recommended by dermatologists. Notably, it refrained from naming Sebamed.
However, a company spokesperson put out a statement, “HUL products and claims are backed by strong technology and underpinning science, clinical evidence, and decades of expert and consumer-backed testing, enjoying strong brand loyalty. We will take suitable action as we deem fit.”
Advertising experts said that Sebamed has made a smart move to get the brand noticed, whilst pointing out that both the companies’ target audiences vary.
“Sebamed has been noticed and heard in one stroke,” said Sanjay Sarma, founder SSARMA Consults, calling it a focussed and factual campaign. “More importantly, they have got the market leader to react. For a challenger brand to make a claim that takes the leader head on and puts them on the back foot is half the battle won,” he said.
Ambi Parameswaran, former chief executive officer of FCB-Ulka Advertising, identified Sebamed’s move as an effort to expand the reach of the brand and induce trials. “They have gone aggressive. But price (Sebamed’s cleansing bar is priced around ₹189) is a big barrier. Also, the ad is not clear why pH is so important. What about other benefits like foaming, perfume, melting, etc?” he questioned. Naresh Gupta, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Bang In The Middle, said that while the campaign is clearly aimed at shocking consumers, the core audience of Sebamed is not the consumer of Lux.
Till now, both the companies have been adhering to standard, copy book moves, said Parameswaran, pointing out how a market leader like HUL has not “unnecessarily called attention to a small brand”.
“More moves are expected. Print is used to build credibility but this is a case where a long copy ad may have worked better. That said you need to disturb inertia to gain market share,” he added.
Even if HUL manages to get a stay order against the competitor from putting out the ads, the damage is already done. “And the objective achieved, for the challenger brand,” concludes Sarma.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...